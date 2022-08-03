Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast

Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast(U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy USCGC Edgar Culbertson)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Galveston, TX (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard announced it has seized 40 illegally caught sharks after interdicting a motorboat that was fishing in federal waters off the coast of southern Texas yesterday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification yesterday morning from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that fishermen were illegal fishing aboard a motorboat about 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

Responding to the call, the crew of the USCGC Edgar Culbertson launched a boat crew to interdict and seize the illegal fishing equipment. 40 sharks were found on board the motorboat where Coast Guard personnel detained four fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.

The Coast Guard says the fishermen were in a commonly used fishing boat which is frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Authorities ask anyone who sees suspicious activity or illegal fishing in state waters (out to 9 miles offshore), to please contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

For all suspicious activity or illegal fishing occurring in federal waters (out to 200 miles offshore), you are asked to please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Road closures in Tyler for deputy funeral procession.
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
Henderson County fire
Henderson County wildfires started on shoulder of Hwy 198
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight

Latest News

murchison water rates increase
Murchison residents report high water prices, poor water quality
Customers of the Gibsland municipal water system are under a boil advisory until further notice.
Mims Water Supply issues boil water notice
Henderson County fire
Henderson County wildfires started on shoulder of Hwy 198
The entrance to Commissioners courtroom in Van Zandt County.
Van Zandt County updating communication system with federal funds
A dog at Smith County's animal shelter on Dec. 8, 2021.
Smith County Animal Shelter making changes following citizen, animal advocate complaints