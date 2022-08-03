Clear the Shelter event cuts animal adoption fees in half at local shelter

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re looking to adopt a pet, this month could be the perfect time.

During the month of August animals shelters nationwide and in East Texas are participating in the “Clear the Shelters” event.

The event began in 2015, and the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter in Lufkin has participated every year in order to get the homeless animals in Lufkin to a loving family.

“You can find a wonderful, loving pet at a shelter just as well as you can go to a breeder,” said Aaron Ramsey, Director of Animal Services for the City of Lufkin.

The shelter has gotten animals adopted to local families and to families as far as Canada, according to Ramsey. During the summer months, animals like cats and dogs, become more active, which can fill up the shelters.

“Shelters across the nation are over crowded,” Ramsey said. “We’re no different in East Texas. Here in Lufkin we’ve become overcrowded.”

To help battle the overcrowding, adoption fees at the shelter are halved from $60 to $30.

“Out of pocket for that you’re going to pay way more than that on the spay and neuter alone,” Ramsey said.

Animals adopted at the shelter are all spayed and neutered, caught up on shots and get a free wellness check after adoption.

Giving the animals a home is doing more than just saving a few dollars. When one animal is adopted, it makes room for the shelter to bring another one in.

“When you adopt from a shelter you’re really saving two lives,” Ramsey said.

During the event, Hills Pets will be matching all donations to shelters dollar for dollar.

This money goes into vet fees for the animals who come in sick. It gives them a fighting chance to get healthy and adopted.

At the end of August, the annual “Night Howls” event will take place waiving all adoption fees for nine hours.

