City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).

During the procession the following streets will be closed:

Troup Hwy from Golden Rd to Troup Hwy/S. Beckham Ave

Troup Hwy to S. Broadway Ave

S. Broadway Ave from Troup Hwy to Front St.

Front St from S. Broadway Ave to Patton Ln.

Patton Ln from Front St to Hwy 64 W.

Hwy 64 W. from Patton Ln to Memorial Park Cemetery.

The streets will reopen after the procession passes.

Please take alternate routes during this time. We want to thank you for your patience during this difficult time.

