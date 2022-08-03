Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children

Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Willie Downs
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning.

On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

For Erin Dennis, the state granted a motion for discovery and an order for evaluation. Erin Dennis’ pre-trial hearing was given a date of Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

In December 2021, an 18-month-old child was found dead at the Dennis’ home. Two other children were found in what was described as “horrible conditions.” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse at the time called it “one of the worst cases we’ve seen.”

Previous reporting:

Grand jury indicts Murchison couple after children found in ‘horrible’ conditions

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
this photo shows an image of a firetruck
Residents allowed back in homes after fire contained in Wood County
Eric Dwayne Paulk
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
Betty Pemberton Rowland
Henderson PD asking public’s help finding woman with dementia

Latest News

Road closures in Tyler for deputy funeral procession.
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
Gas line rupture closes BU 21 just inside Loop 224 in Nacogdoches
Gas line rupture closes BU 21 just inside Loop 224 in Nacogdoches
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Repairs on gas line
Gas line rupture closes BU 21 just inside Loop 224 in Nacogdoches