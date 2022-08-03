Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning.

On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

For Erin Dennis, the state granted a motion for discovery and an order for evaluation. Erin Dennis’ pre-trial hearing was given a date of Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

In December 2021, an 18-month-old child was found dead at the Dennis’ home. Two other children were found in what was described as “horrible conditions.” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse at the time called it “one of the worst cases we’ve seen.”

