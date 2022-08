WAC announces conference basketball pairings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (WAC) - The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has unveiled its 2022-23 conference matchups for men’s and women’s basketball. Teams representing the WAC are scheduled to compete in an 18-game conference slate during the upcoming basketball season, with each member institution set to play an equal nine league games at home and on the road.

The full 2022-23 WAC basketball schedules, including game dates and start times, will be released at a later date.

The WAC recently announced an innovative résumé seeding system that will be used by the conference to establish the fields for the 2023 WAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship tournaments. Using this new résumé seeding system, teams will receive more credit by playing stronger opponents throughout the season as opposed to a weaker strength of schedule.

The goal of the seeding model is to see WAC teams achieve higher NET rankings. The NET is the key metric utilized by the Division I basketball selection committees to determine at-large bids and seeding annually for the NCAA Tournament.

New Mexico State was one of three teams in the 2021-22 WAC men’s basketball standings to finish with a share of the conference regular-season championship and parlayed the top conference tournament seed into an automatic NCAA Tournament bid last March in Las Vegas. Stephen F. Austin swept the regular-season and tournament hardware as the women’s basketball champion of the WAC last season.

2022-23 WAC Men’s Basketball Conference Matchups

Abilene Christian

Home/Away: GCU, NMSU, SHSU, SFA, Tarleton, UVU

Home Only : SUU, UTA, UTU

Away Only: CBU, Seattle U, UTRGV

California Baptist

Home/Away: GCU, NMSU, Seattle U, SUU, UTRGV, UVU

Home only: ACU, Tarleton, UTU

Away Only: SHSU, SFA, UTA

Grand Canyon

Home/Away: ACU, CBU, NMSU, Seattle U, SFA, UTU

Home Only: UTA, UTRGV, UVU

Away Only: SHSU, SUU, Tarleton

New Mexico State

Home/Away: ACU, CBU, GCU, Seattle U, SFA, SUU

Home Only: SHSU, UTA, UTRGV

Away Only: Tarleton, UTU, UVU

Sam Houston

Home/Away: ACU, SUU, SFA, Tarleton, UTA, UTRGV

Home Only: CBU, GCU, Seattle U

Away Only: NMSU, UTU, UVU

Seattle U

Home/Away: CBU, GCU, NMSU, UTA, UTU, UVU

Home Only: ACU, SUU, Tarleton

Away Only: SHSU, SFA, UTRGV

Southern Utah

Home/Away: CBU, NMSU, SHSU, Tarleton, UTU, UVU

Home Only: GCU, SFA, UTRGV

Away Only: ACU, Seattle U, UTA

Stephen F. Austin

Home/Away: ACU, GCU, NMSU, SHSU, UTA, UTRGV

Home Only: CBU, Seattle U, Tarleton

Away Only: SUU, UTU, UVA

Tarleton

Home/Away: ACU, SHSU, SUU, UTA, UTRGV, UTU

Home Only: GCU, NMSU, UVU

Away Only: CBU, Seattle U, SFA

UT Arlington

Home/Away: SHSU, Seattle U, SFA, Tarleton, UTRGV, UVU

Home Only: CBU, SUU, UTU

Away Only: ACU, GCU, NMSU

UTRGV

Home/Away: CBU, SHSU, SFA, Tarleton, UTA, UTU

Home Only: ACU, Seattle U, UVU

Away Only: GCU, NMSU, SUU

Utah Tech

Home/ Away : GCU, Seattle U, SUU, Tarleton, UTRGV, UVU

Home Only: NMSU, SHSU, SFA

Away Only: ACU, CBU, UTA

Utah Valley

Home/Away: ACU, CBU, Seattle U, SUU, UTA, UTU

Home Only: NMSU, SHSU, SFA

Away only: GCU, Tarleton, UTRGV

2022-23 WAC Women’s Basketball Conference Matchups

Abilene Christian

Home/Away: SHSU, SFA, Tarleton, UTA, UTRGV, UVU

Home Only: CBU, Seattle U, SUU

Away Only: GCU, NMSU, UTU

California Baptist

Home/Away: GCU, NMSU, Seattle U, SFA, UTA, UVU

Home Only: SHSU, UTRGV, UTU

Away Only: ACU, SUU, Tarleton

Grand Canyon

Home/Away: CBU, NMSU, SUU, SFA, UTA, UVU

Home Only: ACU, Seattle U, Tarleton

Away Only: SHSU, UTRGV, UTU

New Mexico State

Home/Away: CBU, GCU, SHSU, Seattle U, SUU, UTU

Home Only: ACU, Tarleton, UTA

Away Only: SFA, UTRGV, UVU

Sam Houston

Home/Away: ACU, NMSU, Seattle U, SFA, Tarleton, UTRGV

Home Only: GCU, UTU, UVU

Away Only: CBU, SUU, UTA

Seattle U

Home/Away: CBU, NMSU, SHSU, Tarleton, UTU, UVU

Home Only: SUU, SFA, UTA

Away Only: ACU, GCU, UTRGV

Southern Utah

Home/ Away: GCU, NMSU, Tarleton, UTRGV, UTU, UVU

Home Only: CBU, SHSU, SFA

Away Only: ACU, Seattle U, UTA

Stephen F. Austin

Home/Away: ACU, CBU, GCU, SHSU, UTA, UTU

Home Only: NMSU, UTRGV, UVU

Away Only: Seattle U, SUU, Tarleton

Tarleton

Home/Away: ACU, SHSU, Seattle U, SUU, UTA, UTRGV

Home Only: CBU, SFA, UVU

Away Only: GCU, NMSU, UTU

UT Arlington

Home/Away: ACU, CBU, GCU, SFA, Tarleton, UTRGV

Home Only: SHSU, SUU, UTU

Away Only: NMSU, Seattle U, UVU

UTRGV

Home/Away: ACU, SHSU, SUU, Tarleton, UTA, UTU

Home Only: GCU, NMSU, Seattle U

Away Only: CBU, SFA, UVU

Utah Tech

Home/Away: NMSU, Seattle U, SUU, SFA, UTRGV, UVU

Home Only: ACU, GCU, Tarleton

Away Only CBU, SHSU, UTA

Utah Valley

Home/Away: ACU, CBU, GCU, Seattle U, SUU, UTU

Home Only: NMSU, UTA, UTRGV

Away Only: SHSU, SFA, Tarleton

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.