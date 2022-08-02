Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs around 100 degrees. There is a low chance for isolated to scattered shower/thundershower activity in Deep East Texas this afternoon, about 10-20% chance. This evening, holding onto temperatures in the 90s through 9/10PM, then dropping into the upper 70s and low 80s overnight. Generally, partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. Tomorrow, Wednesday, mostly sunny skies with highs around the century mark. Both today and tomorrow we will come close to the criteria needed for the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory, at this time, no heat advisories are in place for today or tomorrow. This may change in later forecasts.

Looking to the weekend, we continue to forecast a slight cool down in temperatures, and a moderate chance of rain for Friday and Saturday. Highs for Friday through the beginning of next week will be in the mid to upper 90s, with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers/thundershowers possible. The highest rain chances will be on Friday and Saturday, but there is a chance nearly every day in the seven day forecast. Chances are best in Deep East Texas, where the sea breeze is most active, but that is not to say northern areas will not see any rain over the next week. Burn bans remain in effect for nearly every county in our area, and the A&M Forrest Service has a good chunk of East Texas in a High or Very High Fire Danger for today and tomorrow. Please continue to be mindful of this and do your part to prevent wildfires. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.