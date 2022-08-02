Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Trails at Palo Duro Canyon remain closed due to heavy rains

It said on Facebook, closing the trails helps preserve structural integrity and lets crews...
It said on Facebook, closing the trails helps preserve structural integrity and lets crews replace washed out bridges and water crossings. Some are also very muddy.(KBTX)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park reports today its trail system and one road are still closed as a result of the recent heavy rains.

It said on Facebook, closing the trails helps preserve structural integrity and lets crews replace washed out bridges and water crossings. Some are also very muddy.

Park Road five between Lighthouse and Mesquite Camp Loop is closed because of rockfall and flooding.

As of 8/2/22, our trail system is still closed due to the heavy rainfall we received. Trails will remain closed until...

Posted by Palo Duro Canyon State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UIL remote hearing
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Eric Dwayne Paulk
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

Latest News

Longview ISD to install cameras in special needs classrooms
Tyler Junior College employees Mark Pierce and Brenda Korich
Tyler Literacy Council held their 31st annual spelling bee
City of Hudson fire hydrants are undergoing repairs.
Repairs completed on portion of broken fire hydrants in Hudson
Coffee City Economic Development Corporation hosts meet and greet for potential council member,...
Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates
This afternoon the Tyler Traffic Safety Board met to go over findings and recommendations on...
Tyler Traffic Safety Board reviews recommendations for safety solutions to dangerous curve