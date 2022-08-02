TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closure slows traffic on I-20 in Gregg County
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a two-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound.
The inside lane of traffic is closed at around mile marker 582 at FM-3053.
GREGG COUNTY ALERT: Two-vehicle accident on IH 20 eastbound around mile marker 582 at FM-3053 bridge. Inside lane closed at this time. #BeSafeDriveSmart pic.twitter.com/XbZsYIJGDF— TxDOT-Tyler (@TxDOTTyler) August 2, 2022
