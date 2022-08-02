Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closure slows traffic on I-20 in Gregg County

(TxDOT-Tyler)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a two-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound.

The inside lane of traffic is closed at around mile marker 582 at FM-3053.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement in Cherokee County.
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Longview ISD to install cameras in special needs classrooms
Longview ISD to install cameras in special needs classrooms
UIL rules Alto High School football ineligible for playoffs for 2 years
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is one of eight area nonprofits that received a portion of a $38,000...
WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations
WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations