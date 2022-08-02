Man going on trial in Texas in 2008 slaying of 2 daughters

DALLAS (AP) - A man who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel is set to go on trial this week.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the capital murder trial of 65-year-old Yaser Said.

He is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. The sisters had been shot multiple times in the taxi parked near a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

Sarah Said managed to call 911 using a cellphone, telling the operator that her father shot her and that she was dying.

Yaser Said has denied killing his daughters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.