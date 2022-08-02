Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Man going on trial in Texas in 2008 slaying of 2 daughters

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A man who evaded arrest for over 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teen daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel is set to go on trial this week.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the capital murder trial of 65-year-old Yaser Said.

He is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008. The sisters had been shot multiple times in the taxi parked near a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

Sarah Said managed to call 911 using a cellphone, telling the operator that her father shot her and that she was dying.

Yaser Said has denied killing his daughters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement in Cherokee County.
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Bottomland hardwood forest in Cherokee County.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 Acres of endangered forest in Cherokee County
$305.5M in SNAP benefits provided for August
Source: KLTV Staff
Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires
Longview firefighters deployed to W. Texas fires to relieve 4 previously sent
Longview firefighters deployed to W. Texas fires to relieve 4 previously sent