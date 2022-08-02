Longview ISD to install cameras in special needs classrooms

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview ISD Board of Trustees voted to install cameras in all district classrooms serving special needs students at a meeting Monday.

Longview ISD superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the district currently has cameras in more than half of the classrooms serving special needs students, but this will ensure every classroom will have one.

“We have cameras in more than half of these classrooms now but our board wanted to know, wanted our public to know that they were taking the steps to put them in all the self-contained classrooms no matter what. If you are in a self-contained classroom, there will be a camera in there and those will be working, be in effect before school starts this year,” he said.

Wilcox said these cameras will act as an advocate for these children.

“We want to make sure there is a spokesman for these children and in this case while they are in our care it will be LISD and that’s why we are putting cameras in the remaining self-contained classrooms that don’t have those cameras, so it’ll be in there for all of them,” Wilcox said.

