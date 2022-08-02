H-E-B recalls H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has issued a voluntarily recall to the HEB Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

“The issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream,” said the Texas company. “H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient”

UPC Product Size Best by Date 4122048399 H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream ½ gallon 06 Jan 23

The ice cream has been removed from all store shelves in Texas and Mexico, as well as the Mi Tienda stores.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the store.

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.