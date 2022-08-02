Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott appoints student regent for SFA

Texas State Flag
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has appointed Paige Vadnais as the student regent for the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents (SFA) for a term set to expire on May 31, 2023.

The board of regents is authorized by the Texas legislature and consists of nine members and a student regent. The board is responsible for preserving institutional independence, defending its right to manage its own affairs, enhancing the public image of the institution, providing policy direction, and assisting the university to achieve its full potential.

Paige Vadnais of Forney is a Graduate Assistant for Student Life at SFA. She received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and is pursuing a Master of Arts in Student Affairs in Higher Education at SFA.

