Fire evacuations underway in Wood County between Quitman, Winnsboro

this photo shows an image of a firetruck(MGN Online)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has caused the need for evacuations in an area of Wood County.

FM 2088 east of FM 2869 is closed. Fire evacuation has commenced to anyone on the east side of Horseshoe Bend, according to area law enforcement. This is an area between Quitman and Winnsboro.

If you know anyone in Horseshoe Bend or nearby areas, please alert them.

We have reached out to fire officials and law enforcement for more information.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

