Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Another hot, humid afternoon with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be slow to cool, dropping into the 80s after 10pm and barely into the upper 70s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy, hot and humid again for tomorrow with a breeze out of the south and southwest. Temperatures will hit the triple digits in most places both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. A very slight chance for rain is back in the forecast for Thursday and will increase slightly on Friday. Though this is the next best chance for rain, it still doesn’t look like everyone in East Texas will see the much needed rainfall. More slight chances are in the forecast for early next week.

