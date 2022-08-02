Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Another hot, humid afternoon with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be slow to cool, dropping into the 80s after 10pm and barely into the upper 70s by sunrise tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy, hot and humid again for tomorrow with a breeze out of the south and southwest. Temperatures will hit the triple digits in most places both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. A very slight chance for rain is back in the forecast for Thursday and will increase slightly on Friday. Though this is the next best chance for rain, it still doesn’t look like everyone in East Texas will see the much needed rainfall. More slight chances are in the forecast for early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Dwayne Paulk
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 8-2-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 8-2-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-2-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-2-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips