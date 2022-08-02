Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Denison residents urged to evacuate after multiple structure fire spreads across US-69

Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.
Crews are battling multiple structure fires on US-69 east of Denison Tuesday.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff and Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes.

“It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”

Born and raised on property off Highway 69, Jerry Hess never thought he’d see flames billowing across the street.

“I didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was,” said Hess.

Denison Fire said the department got their first call to respond just after noon on Tuesday.

“As you can see, we’re just kind of drowning it right now just to make sure there are no hotspots, just make sure everything is out,” said Denison Fire Chief Kenneth Jacks.

Grayson County OEM urged Frosty Hollow residents to voluntarily evacuate while crews fought the flames.

“Luckily, we got ahead of it and stopped it before it got into the neighborhood,” said Jacks.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal said the flames engulfed at least three structures, including a storage facility to a machine shop, an unoccupied mobile home, grass, and Hess’ barn filled with thirty barrels of hay.

“As dry as it’s been and with this grass fire and everything, it doesn’t take nothing for it to start jumping roads, getting trees on fire, and affecting structures and everything,” said Jacks. “That’s our worst nightmare.”

Fire officials said they don’t know what sparked the flame yet, and there are no reports of injuries.

“The fire department has done a really good job,” said Hess. “If they hadn’t gotten a handle on it, it would be like the wildfires we see out west. All these houses could have been gone.”

With more dry and hot weather in the forecast, officials pointed to the incident as a cautionary reminder.

“Don’t burn anything outside,” said Jacks. “Stay safe. This is a dangerous time for outside and don’t take grass fires lightly. The wind can overwhelm you in a heartbeat.”

Grayson County commissioners continued the burn ban on Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, OEM said resident who evacuated can return home.

This is a developing story.

Denison Fire Rescue, Locust Fire Department, Pottsboro Fire Department, Whitewright Fire Department, Savoy Fire Department, Texas Vital Care Emergency Medical Service, The Salvation Army, Bells Fire Rescue, Tom Bean Fire Rescue, and Southmayd Fire Department all assisted.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

