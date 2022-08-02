Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

The man, identified as Lafeyett Brown, 36, was killed in the 200 block of Dudley Road, according to the sheriff’s office. They were called to the scene to investigate at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

They ask for anyone with information about his death to please call them at 936-634-3331 or contact Crime Stoppers at this link.

