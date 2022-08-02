Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
$305.5M in SNAP benefits provided for August

(Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Aug. 31.

The August benefits are in addition to the more than $7.6 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

The food provided is expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

