Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video.

Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins on April 29.

Surveillance footage showed Harper pull a handgun on Taylor and shoot him, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states Taylor fell to the ground in the parking lot and Harper shot him again while Taylor was on the ground.

Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense, according to the affidavit.

First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said live witnesses appeared before the grand jury.

Harper will be released from jail unless there are other charges against him, according to Baade.

Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.

