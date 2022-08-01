Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting

By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video.

Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins on April 29.

Surveillance footage showed Harper pull a handgun on Taylor and shoot him, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states Taylor fell to the ground in the parking lot and Harper shot him again while Taylor was on the ground.

Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense, according to the affidavit.

First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said live witnesses appeared before the grand jury.

Harper will be released from jail unless there are other charges against him, according to Baade.

Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.

PREVIOUS: 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store

Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting

Affidavit: Hawkins man claimed self-defense in gas station murder

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle

Latest News

Hottest Summers on Record
July 2022 third hottest on record, summer ‘22 second hottest so far
Source: KLTV Staff
WebXtra: Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires
WebXtra: Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires
Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall
WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water