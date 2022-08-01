Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Ramp closures begin Wednesday for Lufkin intersection

By Avery Gorman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Crews will begin working at 6 p.m. and will continue until 5 a.m. as long as the weather permits. Crews will work to mil and inlay the entry and exit ramps from Highway 287. The work is expected to be completed morning.

