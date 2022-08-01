WebXtra: Chapel Hill football holds season’s first practice

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - August 1 marked the beginning of practices for high school athletes. Some programs like Brook Hill football and Lufkin volleyball started at midnight, while others waited.

Chapel Hill football took the field early this morning to start their run through the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs went 11-4 last season and lost a tough state semifinal game 38-35 to Austin LBJ. Chapel Hill enters the year #3 in 4A DI and are the favorites in 9-4A-DI but will have tough competition with Kilgore and Lindale also state ranked.

Chapel Hill will open the season on August 26 at home against Gilmer.

