Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

WebXtra: Chapel Hill football holds season’s first practice

Chapel Hill football took the field early this morning to start their run through the 2022 season.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - August 1 marked the beginning of practices for high school athletes. Some programs like Brook Hill football and Lufkin volleyball started at midnight, while others waited.

Chapel Hill football took the field early this morning to start their run through the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs went 11-4 last season and lost a tough state semifinal game 38-35 to Austin LBJ. Chapel Hill enters the year #3 in 4A DI and are the favorites in 9-4A-DI but will have tough competition with Kilgore and Lindale also state ranked.

Chapel Hill will open the season on August 26 at home against Gilmer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle

Latest News

Chapel Hill High School football
WebXtra: Chapel Hill football holds season’s first practice
Athens Hornets ready to return to compete in District of Doom
Athens Hornets ready to return to compete in District of Doom
Athens Hornets ready to return to compete in District of Doom
Athens Hornets ready to return to compete in District of Doom
Van coach talks challenges of new district after realignment
Van coach talks challenges of new district after realignment