Tyler Legacy coach excited to see young players contribute

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Red Raiders head coach Joe Willis said he is excited to see young players be able to contribute to the team in this upcoming season.

The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.

“This summer has been incredible, commitment has been there, because of that commitment our strength gains, our speed gains have been remarkable, so I’m more excited about this year then I’ve been in a long time because we got a lot of young players that are gonna get to contribute,” Willis said.

Willis said they lost some really good players after last season and the team is learning how to be more diverse offensively.

“It means offensively we’re gonna have to be a little more diverse than we’ve been, our guys understand that, we’ve worked incredibly hard you know skill wise to get that right, had a good 7 on 7 season and we continued that through the summer with our skills work, so I’m fired up about it because a lot of guys are gonna get to touch the ball this year,” he said.

Quarterback Luke Wolf reiterated what coach Willis said, saying they have a lot to do on offense.

“We have some big shoes to fill on offense without our two amazing running backs that left, I feel like we need to be pretty diverse and just everyone needs to execute very well and do their job on offense,” Wolf said.

Defensive lineman Jordan Renaud said the team has been working hard on discipline over the summer.

“This summer, we’ve really been focusing on our execution and our discipline so those two things I feel like will carry on to the season,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.