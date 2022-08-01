Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners held a courthouse workshop Monday to discuss a proposed bond for building a new Smith County courthouse.

Citizens spoke out both for and against the proposal, which if passed would be on the ballot in November.

One citizen spoke out in favor of the new courthouse citing safety and security for jurors, witnesses, and family members.

“My daughter was shot and the defendant was walking down and he looked over and snickered and shouldn’t no family have to go through that so safety is the number one thing for me,” said Lisa Williams.

She also said a new courthouse will help bring more beauty to downtown.

“Rose City is natural beauty so let it reflect in downtown,” she said.

Another citizen, identified as Mr. Blake, spoke against the bond, saying he believes the project should be put on hold in what he says are uncertain economic times.

“When you have uncertain times, I don’t think that’s the time to put the taxpayers on the hook not knowing what’s going to happen in the future with the revenue coming into the county,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.