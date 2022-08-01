Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall

Plane crash
Plane crash(Fly-by-Owen / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall.

Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.

Long found an open field on the west end of Fisher Road and performed an emergency landing. The plane struck a metal livestock gate and fence line, but the pilot was not injured.

DPS held the scene until FAA investigators arrived.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle

Latest News

City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours
Smith County commissioners court
Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond
Smith County citizen speaks against proposed courthouse bond
Smith County citizen speaks against proposed courthouse bond
Smith County citizen speaks in favor of courthouse bond proposal
Smith County citizen speaks in favor of courthouse bond proposal