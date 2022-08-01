July 2022 third hottest on record, summer ‘22 second hottest so far

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With July 2022 now behind us, we know that it was the third hottest July on record at Tyler Pounds Field. The average temperature for the month of July was 89.2°, which is nearly 5° warmer than our normal July average temperature (84.4°). The first place holder for hottest July? July 2011, with an average temperature of 90.9°.

Hottest Summers on Record (KLTV)

Meteorological summer, which runs from the start of June to the end of August, is now two thirds completed. As things are today, this summer is the second hottest on record, following the summer of 2011 as the hottest. With 31 days, or the entire month of August, to go, this could change - we could see this summer’s ranking drop or rise depending on how temperatures trend for the next month. So far this summer, we’ve had over 30 triple digit days in Tyler, and over 20 in both Longview and Lufkin.

Top 5 Hottest Julys (KLTV)

Triple Digit Days Counter (KLTV)

Looking ahead, above normal temperatures are expected to continue. Our KLTV forecast has multiple days with triple digits over the next seven days, and Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for the month of August includes East Texas in an area likely to see above normal temperatures. Only time will tell of course, but it will be interesting, dare I say fun, to watch as we enter the last month of summer.

7 Day Temperature Trend (KLTV)

CPC August Temperature Outlook (KLTV)

Note: An earlier version of the attached images displayed the “Average High Temperatures” instead of “Average Temperatures”. The Average Temperatures take into account the daily high and low, while the Average High Temperatures value did not.

