H-E-B issues recall for H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

(KBTX)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store recall for half-gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.

The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient.

The product was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. There have been no reported illnesses to date.

This recall involves the following product:

UPC Number:4122048399

Product: H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Size:½ gallon

Best by date: 06 Jan 23

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund. Customers with any questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

