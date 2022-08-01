Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville.

When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member.

Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Del Rio and Kingsville.

Flores was also in the country illegally.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.