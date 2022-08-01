Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Frustrated Houston armed robbery suspect flees empty handed



By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The suspect entered a convenience store at around 4 p.m. June 23 in the 14100 block of Main Street.

The suspect first acted like a customer, approached the counter and stated that he wanted to buy Newport cigarettes.

The clerk asked the customer for his identification, at which time, the man pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register, according to police.

The clerk hesitated and then hit the panic button, causing the suspect to become frustrated, so he left the store empty handed and ran east towards Dunlap Street.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a black shirt, black pants and brown boots, with a blue bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is to contact Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

