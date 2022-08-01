Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - A few isolated showers are going to be dying out this evening, but they are keeping temperatures in check. There will be another slight chance for a few isolated showers in southern counties again tomorrow. However, temperatures will be climbing back to the triple digits through midweek. Another slight chance for rain will be back in the forecast by the very end of the week, which should once again, take the edge of the hot temperatures. It will still be hot and humid through the weekend. Expect overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.