City of Bullard limits outdoor watering hours

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard announced water use restrictions will begin Friday.

1. Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

2. Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water outdoors only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

3. Outdoor watering will be allowed only between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

4. Outdoor watering will not be allowed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

5. Outdoor water use of any kind is PROHIBITED on Friday.

