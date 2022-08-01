Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office working to end standoff with barricaded person

CHIEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A person has barricaded himself against deputies in Cherokee County.

The sheriff’s office says that the person is barricaded on County Road 1516. This is southeast of the city of Jacksonville.

It has not been shared whether the person is inside a home, an RV, or other structure or vehicle.

The sheriff’s office did say that it is not felt that there is any danger to the public because of the situation.

We have reached out to Sheriff Brent Dickerson for further information.

