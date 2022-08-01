Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office working to end standoff with barricaded person

Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A person has barricaded himself against deputies in Cherokee County.

The sheriff’s office says that the person is barricaded on County Road 1516. This is southeast of the city of Jacksonville.

It has not been shared whether the person is inside a home, an RV, or other structure or vehicle.

The sheriff’s office did say that it is not felt that there is any danger to the public because of the situation.

We have reached out to Sheriff Brent Dickerson for further information.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride
3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle

Latest News

Smith County commissioners court
Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Smith County citizens speak for, against proposed courthouse bond
Artist's rendering shows proposed model for new Smith County courthouse
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting