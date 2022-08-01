Athens Hornets ready to return to compete in District of Doom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Athens Hornets are ready to return to compete in 9-4A DI, also known as the District of Doom.

Athens was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.

“We’re excited to be able to compete in that district of doom and we’re looking forward to each and every week knowing that we’re going to have to play our best to have a chance to win, but knowing that each week its also preparing us for the next week because each team is so tough,” said Athens offensive coordinator Brad Yudizky.

Yudizky said there are multiple starters returning to play for this season.

“We’re returning quite a few kids from a strong core from last year I believe we are returning 10 starters on offense and six to seven on defense so we’re really looking forward to having those guys back for another year in a really tough district,” he said.

Wide receiver Jaden Crane said they are ready for the challenge.

“We love the challenge, we are so ready to play in this district, we thought we were going to get moved down but that doesn’t stop us, we’re still ready to go, we’re not scared, we’re gonna come hit harder,” he said.

