Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting

Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.(Amarillo Police Dept.)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a suspect charged with murder for a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to East Park on South Ross Street for a shooting.

The victim, 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro, died at the scene.

The investigation lead to identifying 27-year-old Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr as the suspect.

The Amarillo Police Department SWAT team searched a home on Pittsburgh, but did not find him.

Later that evening, officers found him at an apartment on Dale Street. He was taken into custody on his murder warrant and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

