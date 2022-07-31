Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.

The sheriff’s office said they do consider Williams’ disappearance as suspicious. The report said that items found in the car suggest that the incident may be related to narcotics use or a related transaction.

Anyone with information that could lead to Mr. William’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.

