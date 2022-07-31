Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview Marine sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Marine Corps veteran Mike Park of Longview has been fighting for decades to get justice for Marines and families effected by contaminated water at Camp Lejune. Park says government officials initially stalled complaints about contaminated water on the Marine base in Jacksonville, NC. Later, environmental studies from multiple government agencies have since concluded the water on the base was highly contaminated with chemicals like benzene, PCE and TCE - as much as 280 times the level designated as healthy. Thousands of people were exposed, many of them suffering mysterious illnesses and cancers later in life. But now, the efforts of Park and his fellow Marines have been heard, as legislation may lead to care for those affected.

