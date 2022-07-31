Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At Longview’s Roughneck Harley-Davidson, a fundraiser was held Saturday for the newly-formed “Redemption Recovery Center.”

Former East Texas firefighter Ken Danapas formed the organization to assist active and retired military and first responders with physical and mental health services, knowing that often benefits and services run out.

“It’s the idea that just because a vet or first responder is getting services, if they’re not finished and and all of the sudden their benefits run out, then where are they? That’s not okay. This is to see them through until they are done,” Danapas says.

The organization also offers services to family members of active-retired military and first responders.

