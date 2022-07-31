Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.

As to the cause of the incident, Brooks emphasized that it is not immediately clear what happened and no investigation has yet been made, but he said that it is not uncommon for gas vapor explosions to occur on boats like this.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

