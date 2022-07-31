Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.

“They don’t carry a lot of water, so any time we do get in something like this, we’re having to do a lot of water shuttle,” May said. “Fight the fire for a little bit, then they go have to fill up and come back. The fire engines, the ladder trucks, they are not made for off road use like the grass trucks are.”

The big challenge when using the grass fire trucks, May said, is that they are not staffed. So getting them to the fire means they have to shift things around.

“They’re at the far south station, Station Three. There’s one at the far north station, Station Eight and any time that we have to put those trucks into service then we have to take something out of service,” May said.

Responders ultimately used three fire engines, one ladder truck and two grass fire trucks at the scene.

“We can’t emphasize enough right now to people, just be careful. Obviously burning trash, burning stuff like that inside the city limits is against the law. But several of our fires that we have had have started from charcoal pits,” he said. “Either the hot coals falling out of the pit, or they’ve cleaned the pit out and went and dumped it along the fence road and then started a fire.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
11 arrested after joint operation
Arrest operation stemming from gang-related shooting in Marshall ends with 11 arrests
A grass fire near Toler Road in Longview.
Longview Fire Department battles grass fire

Latest News

Redemption Recovery Center event
Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders
Redemption Recovery Center event
Former East Texas firefighter founds service organization for vets, first responders
Lufkin resident Amber Page has created a new benefit event called Project Aston to help bring...
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Friends and former colleagues remember the Smith County deputy who was killed late last week.
Henderson councilman remembers friend Deputy Lorenzo Bustos