Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officials report that a Saturday afternoon grass fire near Toler Road burned about eight acres, but its cause is not yet undetermined.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the fire broke out around 2 p.m. off Toler Road near Gilmer Road and that trucks used to respond to grass fires were dispatched.

“They don’t carry a lot of water, so any time we do get in something like this, we’re having to do a lot of water shuttle,” May said. “Fight the fire for a little bit, then they go have to fill up and come back. The fire engines, the ladder trucks, they are not made for off road use like the grass trucks are.”

The big challenge when using the grass fire trucks, May said, is that they are not staffed. So getting them to the fire means they have to shift things around.

“They’re at the far south station, Station Three. There’s one at the far north station, Station Eight and any time that we have to put those trucks into service then we have to take something out of service,” May said.

Responders ultimately used three fire engines, one ladder truck and two grass fire trucks at the scene.

“We can’t emphasize enough right now to people, just be careful. Obviously burning trash, burning stuff like that inside the city limits is against the law. But several of our fires that we have had have started from charcoal pits,” he said. “Either the hot coals falling out of the pit, or they’ve cleaned the pit out and went and dumped it along the fence road and then started a fire.”

