Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

3 wounded, 1 critically, when gunfire erupts during trail ride

Shell casings found all over field at end of dead-end road, sheriff says
(AP GRAPHICSBANK)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Three people were wounded, one critically, by gunfire that erupted Saturday night during a large gathering off Louisiana Highway 160 in Webster Parish.

The critically injured person has been flown to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Two others have been taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Sheriff Jason Parker described their conditions as serious but stable.

The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. during an unpermitted trail ride being held in a field at the end of Crow Street at Cotton Valley, the sheriff said.

Webster sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police and personnel from the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office have since been finding shell casings all over the field, Parker said.

He estimated that hundreds of people from Webster Parish and from outside the parish were there when his deputies arrived. Traffic was such that deputies and EMS personnel had trouble getting to the field and aid to the injured.

Parish law requires a permit anytime 200-250 or more people are gathered, Parker said; and the sheriff added that he did not sign off on any such permit for this event.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 children found dead in a private pond in Cass County, Texas
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle
11 arrested after joint operation
Arrest operation stemming from gang-related shooting in Marshall ends with 11 arrests
Well wishes for Mark Scirto email
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
A grass fire near Toler Road in Longview.
Longview Fire Department battles grass fire

Latest News

Project Aston
Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran
Alumni of Fred Douglass High School celebrated 100 years of the school's history
Fred Douglass Alumni Association celebrates school’s 100th anniversary
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Henderson councilman remembers friend deputy Lorenzo Bustos
A grass fire near Toler Road in Longview.
Longview Fire Department battles grass fire