Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse First Assembly Church is hosting their fifth back to school health fair to help better prepare kids to start the 2022 school year. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will be organized as a drive-through where parents and kids can pull up and be assisted with their needs. Elementary, high school, and college students are all welcomed to the event.

Several chiropractors and physical therapists from NET Health will be on site to assist with immunizations and sports physicals.

165 volunteers from the church, local business, and the chamber of commerce all helped put on this event.

“We as a church just looked at a way we could help the community. This is our fifth back to school community health fair and so we’re providing everything a student could need to get ready to go back to school: new back packs, new school supplies, hygiene kits, free haircuts, immunizations, that they would need for school,” says Pastor Michael Fleming.

The pastor asks that kids arrive with their parents so they can be able to pick out their own back pack and supplies.

The church is located at 502 Hwy 110 South in Whitehouse.

