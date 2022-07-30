WebXtra: Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman is kickstarting a new initiative to help provide the support many veterans need when battling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Amber Page was in a relationship with an East Texas marine, Aston Lee, who took his own life after years of struggling with depression and PTSD. Now, Page has created Project Aston and is partnering with 58 Junction Cafe’ and Ice House to start what she hopes will be an annual event that has live music, raffles, food in an effort to help bring awareness to the issues veterans they face when coming home. All proceeds will go to Mission 22, a national program that supports returning soldiers as they adjust to their new world back home.

The Project Aston Event will be held today July, 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 58 Junction Cafe and Ice House 13774 FM 58 in Lufkin.

