Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

WebXtra: Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans

Project Aston
Project Aston
By Brian Jordan
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman is kickstarting a new initiative to help provide the support many veterans need when battling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Amber Page was in a relationship with an East Texas marine, Aston Lee, who took his own life after years of struggling with depression and PTSD. Now, Page has created Project Aston and is partnering with 58 Junction Cafe’ and Ice House to start what she hopes will be an annual event that has live music, raffles, food in an effort to help bring awareness to the issues veterans they face when coming home. All proceeds will go to Mission 22, a national program that supports returning soldiers as they adjust to their new world back home.

The Project Aston Event will be held today July, 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the 58 Junction Cafe and Ice House 13774 FM 58 in Lufkin.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle
Fire in median in Harrison County.
Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area
11 arrested after joint operation
Arrest operation stemming from gang-related shooting in Marshall ends with 11 arrests
FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami.
Prosecutors in Spain to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked

Latest News

The Brunch with Brothers mentorship group aims to make Lufkin youths into successful men
Lufkin’s Brunch with Brothers provides role models for young men
WHITEHOUSE HEALTH FAIR KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
Whitehouse First Assembly to host back-to-school health fair Saturday
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
Fund set up for family of Smith County deputy killed when struck by vehicle
Fire in median in Harrison County.
Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area