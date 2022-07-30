Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Evening showers are dying out tonight, but another weak cold front it making its way into East Texas from the north and it will bring better rain chances to all of the area over the next 12 to 24 hours. A few thunderstorms could hold together and affect northern counties tonight, but most of the rain will be tomorrow as the front washes out on top of the region and sparks scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some rain could last into the evening before dying out. Areas that see the rainfall, could see high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday. Clouds and a few showers will be possible Sunday, especially in the first half of the day, but rain chances are gone and we begin to heat up again by early next week.

