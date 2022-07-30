Lufkin’s Sam Fidone surges late, not enough to beat Luke Long at Texas State Open

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Sam Fidone knew he would need a big day at the Cascades to win the 52nd annual Texas State Open. He had a big day, just not big enough.

Fidone entered the day inside the top 10, but eight shots behind the leaders. Fidone was even through nine holes but the back nine was a different story. Fidone blasted nine birdies on the back-nine and finished at -14. At the time he was tied with Luke Long, but Long quickly moved two shots up. Long had a two-stroke lead heading into the final hole. His bogey was good enough to claim the one stroke win over the former Lufkin Panther.

In total Long fired rounds of 67-66-62-70 for a four-day total of 15-under-par, 265.

“I checked the leaderboard right after #13, knowing I had some birdie holes coming up,” said Long. “I knew I finally won it when I laid up short of the green on #18 and had a handful of putts to win.”

Fidone seemed satisfied on how he improved the final day.

“I keep looking back on a couple of holes here and there,” Fidone said. “I had a three put yesterday. At the end of the day it does not matter. You have to take one shot at a time and stay patient, let it come to you. That is what I did and I am proud of how patient I was.”

Fidone will next play in the Oklahoma State Tournament and then a few small events before q-school in the fall.

