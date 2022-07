TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that Longview firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near Toler Road and Highway 300.

At this time no information known regarding the cause of the fire, but no structures were visibly damaged as of this writing.

A grass fire near Toler Road in Longview. (KLTV)

