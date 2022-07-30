Henderson councilman remembers friend deputy Lorenzo Bustos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After the tragic death of an East Texas sheriff’s deputy Friday morning, friends are remembering the person they call a good hearted, caring man.

Two Smith County deputies were on a traffic stop on State Highway 155 when a car slammed into the back of their unit. One deputy in the unit was treated and released from a hospital, but 29-year-old deputy Lorenzo Bustos was behind the unit and hit by the car.

Then the news came that Bustos had died as a result.

“It’s caused a ripple effect. It’s still such a shock. That was the message that some people who didn’t want to go on-camera wanted me to convey, is that he was like a brother. It’s been tough,” said friend and Henderson City Councilman Michael Searcy.

Bustos had previously worked at the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

“He came to the Henderson Police Department in November 2020. I could tell the heart and the passion for serving the people that he worked for. Lorenzo left to go to Smith County because he was presented an opportunity that was too good to pass up. He is considered family to these two agencies. He’s still one of them,” Searcy said.

Bustos was on the last night of his initial training with Smith County called the “ghost phase.”

“Last night would have been his last night in the ghost phase where he would have been out on his own,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Searcy remembers Lorenzo expressing his career goals to a senior officer.

“He said honestly I see myself sitting in a chair like you, like a chief of police or sheriff,” Searcy said.

Bustos leaves behind a wife and three children.

“He carried himself with a level of pride, a level of professionalism. He’s left an imprint on our hearts,” said Searcy.

Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairiem, was originally arrested for intoxication assault, but charges will be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter, since he’s accused of killing a deputy.

Nyabuto was transferred to the Gregg County Jail where he’s being held on a $750,000 bond.

An account has been set up for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ wife and his three children. If you would like to donate to the family of the fallen deputy, click here and choose Lorenzo Bustos Fund on the dropdown.

