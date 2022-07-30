Fred Douglass Alumni Association celebrates school’s 100th anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Fred Douglas Alumni Association has been up and running since 1979. On Saturday, students gathered to celebrate and reminisce about the legacy of their former high school.

“Get them to come back remember their history that’s why you hear a lot of chatter going on everybody remembering they haven’t seen each other in years and their coming back for this particular gathering in this sun,” said James Brown, president of the school’s alumni association.

Cynthia Howard Freeman is treasurer of The Fred Douglas Alumni Association and a former cheerleader of the high school.

“It’s where we all got the education that we needed to forge us forward in trying times, in changing times. I was a part of segregation,” said Howard.

Freeman said Fred Douglas High School was built specifically for black students because schools were segregated at the time and the city addressed a need to provide a larger school to hold more black students.

“In ‘68, ‘69 you had a choice to either go to the all-white school as a black student and then in 1969-70 school year there was no option you had to go,” says Howard.

Freeman was in the 10th grade when Desegregation took place.

The high school was burned down in the summer of 1979. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Tracey Wallace was the first principle of Douglass Elementary. Her parents attended Fred Douglas High.

“Preston Meder, who was actually a member of the school board and a graduate of Fred Douglas High School, recommended to the board that they name the elementary school then Fred Douglas Elementary,” said Wallace.

The elementary school was named Fred Douglas in honor of the high school in 2000.

The unveiling of a marble monument was unveiled using the funds the alumni association acquired from selling bricks.

The time capsule is set to be unearth 50 years from now in 2072.

