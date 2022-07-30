Brunch with Brothers provides role models for city youths

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -

The Brunch for Brothers was started with a simple premise, to help the youth around Lufkin in any way they can.

While the group meets every month for their brunch, what it does for the young men goes beyond that.

“They try to take these young men and keep us together as one,” Sacorian Gardner, one of the mentees said. “Instead of us being out there doing who knows what they’re taking us and building on use to be men one day. Successful men.”

Gardner said that with crime and gang violence in the city, it can be easy to get off the right path and the Brunch with Brothers group gives them a positive outlet for any of the youths troubles.

Many of the mentees have absent fathers, and the mentors give them a positive male role model to help them stay on the right path.

“I needed that father figure in my life,” Layfate Griffin, another mentee said. “Being in this group has helped me. They’re there for me, and I have that brother hood with everyone in the group.”

Those father figures are men like SaDale Lamb, who coaches at Lufkin High School. He wanted to reach out and do more in the kids lives.

“It’s very important to give them that stability and try to give them someone that’s there for them,” Lamb said. “We give them advice, take them to school, taking them from school, taking them to the store if their mom’s at work. We just try to help in anyway we can.”

Close to 30 kids are involved in the program, and many of them are passing what they’ve learned onto their peers at school, in their own mentorship group called Ignite.

Through the program, they’re building relationships that will influence everyone involved for years to come.

“We’re together,” Gardner said. “So, no one can break our bond that we’ve built now.”

