Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Wildfire reportedly diverting traffic on I-20 in Harrison County

Traffic on I-20 in Harrison County is being diverted due to a grass fire.
Traffic on I-20 in Harrison County is being diverted due to a grass fire.(Michelle Murphy)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A wildfire in Harrison County has officials rerouting traffic on I-20 between Longview and Hallsville.

Heather Deaton, the public information officer for the Atlanta district of TxDOT said westbound traffic is being diverted onto FM 450. Deaton said that could change as this is a developing situation.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire to be 10 acres and 50 percent contained.

Forest Service Public Information Officer Sean Dugan said the fire is mainly in the median, but he said an expected shift in the wind has potential for the fire to jump the highway. Dugan said the westbound side of I-20 is backed up about 45 minutes.

Dugan said the Forest Service has dispatched a bulldozer and a five-man crew from out of state to the fire.

Google Maps shows several reported closures between Longview and Hallsville.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major crash in Smith County under investigation by multiple agencies
Smith County sheriff identifies deputy killed in crash on Frankston Highway
There were one or two people on jet skis earlier.
2 people found safe after abandoned jet skis spotted on Lake Palestine
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Adyson Fuentes
Tyler man accused of sexually assaulting child twice
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.

Latest News

The dogs run down a 40 ft dock and jump in the big pool. It's a distance game.
WebXtra: North America Diving Dogs jumping competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena
WebXtra: UT Tyler hosts child trauma, abuse conference
Victor Keith Lee, left, and Wade Finley.
Affidavit reveals estranged husband’s alleged involvement in murder of Diboll woman
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F