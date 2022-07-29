WebXtra: UT Tyler hosts child trauma, abuse conference

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas community is raising awareness of childhood and adolescent trauma and abuse.

Friday, the University Of Texas at Tyler hosted the child and adolescent trauma and abuse conference, to examine the effects of adverse childhood experiences or ACE.

The goal is to establish a system of cooperation and open communication with educators, health care professionals, parents and policymakers.

Presenters discussed childhood mental disorder impacts and intervention tools for schools, the community, and the region.

Next Step Community Executive Director, Brandon Davidson, shares what ACE is with KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti.

