WebXtra: 40-year-old U.S. Army veteran joins SFA golf program

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s newest golfer is not your average college athlete.

Jonathan Shuskey will be moving to Nacogdoches in the coming weeks to join the SFA golf program. He is 40 years old and a U.S. Army veteran. Shuskey joined the military a week before September 11, 2001, and in his time served with the 25th Infantry Division, the 101st Airborne Division, the 316th Cavalry Brigade, and the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. Shuskey served five tours of combat and has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal twice as well as the Bronze Star twice.

Shuskey started playing golf when he was 12 and would pick up the clubs whenever he could while in the military. That proved hard sometimes. When he was able to play he proved to be pretty good and had the opportunity to compete on the All-Army golf team in 2013 and 2019. Shuskey won the All-Army trial camp in 2013.

When he officially retired, he wanted to get into the PGA golf management program and learned he had college athletic eligibility despite being well past your typical college age. He enrolled last year at NCAA DII program Christian Brothers University where he had 1 top-10 and 4 top-15′s finishes. His low round of the year was a 67(-5).

Shuskey started to consider transferring to get back closer to home, but a conversation with the SFA golf program changed all that, and now Shuskey will be wearing Lumberjack purple.

