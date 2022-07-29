UT Tyler economic expert eases worries of potential recession

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the gross domestic product or GDP shrinks for the second quarter in a row, worries of a possible recession grow among Americans.

Quarter one’s GDP decreased to 1.6%. Quarter two’s GDP shrank again to 0.9%

But UT Tyler’s Director of Hibbs Institute and Sr. research analyst Dr. Manuel Reyes said there are positives when looking at this situation.

The first positive is the unemployment rate is very low and jobs are readily available at this time.

“When we are facing a recession, we are in fear of losing our jobs. This time is unique. It’s different this time because we have a potential recession with full employment. We have nearly two jobs available for every unemployed person.” said Dr. Reyes.

The second one is that the difference between the contraction numbers are not as severe so far,

Dr. Reyes said “When you think about the pandemic with more than 30% drop of the economy in one quarter. 1.6% and 0.9% is kind of mild.

The last positive is that the average length of a recession is 11 months. Only two quarters, or six months, have passed.

“So far, we don’t know when it formally started and when it will formally end.” said Dr. Reyes.

Dr. Reyes also said it’s normal for a business cycle to not stay constant. Expansions, peaks and troughs will always be a part of the economic cycle.

